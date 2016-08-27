Wildcats open season with big win over Elgin

North Union lineman Christian Koch (52) provides protection on a pass by quarterback Tim Gilliland Friday night. The Wildcats beat North Union lineman Christian Koch (52) provides protection on a pass by quarterback Tim Gilliland Friday night. The Wildcats beat Elgin 49-15.

(Photo submitted)

The North Union Wildcats opened their football season with a commanding victory over the Elgin Comets on Friday. When the final whistle blew, the score was in favor of North Union, 49-15.

