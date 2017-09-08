According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Tamarac Drive reported an assault Wednesday at 6:51 p.m.

A resident of Village Drive reported suspicious conditions Tuesday at 5:57 p.m.

Marysville Police took a report of graffiti at a local park Thursday at 9:52 a.m.

A resident of Tulip Drive reported a dispute Thursday at 12:48 p.m.

Chason Bradley, 21, Allenby Drive was cited for driving under suspension Thursday at 2:25 p.m.

A resident of Watkins Glen Boulevard reported a theft Thursday at 2:56 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy went to the 15000 block of Middleburg-Plain City Road where a GMC Terrain struck a deer Thursday at 2:40 a.m.

A deputy was sent to West Street in Milford Center to investigate the theft of checks Thursday at 10:15 a.m.

A deputy went to the intersection of Industrial Parkway and U.S. 42 for a crash involving a 2008 Honda Accord that struck a 2015 Ford F-350 Thursday at 1:12 p.m. Ian A. Williams, 19, of Plain City, was issued a citation for assure clear distance ahead.

A deputy was sent to the Muskingum County Jail to take custody of Jenny M. Zollars, 40, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 3:12 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Logan County Jail to take custody of Logan K. Herford, 26, of Huntsville, for an outstanding warrant Thursday at 3:24 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 12000 block of Route 4 to investigate the theft of money Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

A deputy went to the Montgomery County Jail to take custody of Norro D. Perdue, 45, of Bellefontaine, for an outstanding warrant Thursday at 5:16. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to the 19000 block of Route 4 to investigate the theft of jewelry Thursday at 5:39 p.m.

A deputy went to the 15000 block of Route 739 to investigate the theft of a utility trailer Thursday at 5:43 p.m.

Deputies responded to the westbound rest area on U.S. 33 for domestic dispute Thursday at 6:55 p.m.

A deputy went to the 23000 block of Route 37 to investigate damage to picnic tables Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Deputies with units from the Liberty Township Fire Department and Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to the 25000 block of Ford Reed Road for a residential fire. Due to the fire being suspicious in nature, the Marysville Fire Department is investigating the incident. Fire Chief Jay Riley said since the investigation is ongoing, information is unavailable at this time.

Deputies and a medic from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a business to a business in the 10000 block of U.S. 42 for a male who was reported passed out in a vehicle Thursday at 9:52 p.m. Nicholas M. Price, 38, for Plain City, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments