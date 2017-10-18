According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Aldersgate Street was taken to Memorial Hospital after attempting self-harm Monday at 12:36 p.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported an assault Monday at 4:19 p.m.

A business on Square Drive reported a counterfeit bill Monday at 8:20 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported theft of merchandise Tuesday at 2:50 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies responded to the 20000 block of Route 31 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2007 Mazda MX3 that lost control, drove off the left side of the road and then struck a utility pole Tuesday at 5:16 a.m. The driver, Alexander J. Hoy, 18, of Marysville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Barker Road for a vehicle fire involving a 1997 Chevrolet van Tuesday at 1:40 p.m.

A Union County Deputy met with a Logan County Deputy to take custody of Mathew G. Urban, 22, of Bellefontaine, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 1:53 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 7000 block of Route 161 to investigate fake checks that were used Tuesday at 2:48 p.m.

Deputies met with a Grove City Police Officer to take custody of a seventeen year-old juvenile for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 3:28 p.m. The juvenile was taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 11000 block of Taylor Road for a person threatening self-harm Tuesday at 3:36 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 16000 block of West Darby Road to investigate a neighbor dispute Tuesday at 4:04 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for a person threatening self-harm Tuesday at 4:39 p.m. The person was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department and the Union Township Fire Department responded to a residence on North Mill Street in Milford Center for an overdose Tuesday at 6:02 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 32000 block of Route 31 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2005 Acura TL that struck a deer Tuesday at 8:07 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

