According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Todd Schaffner, 54, was cited for criminal damaging Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.

A resident of West Fourth Street reported suspicious conditions Tuesday at 9:26 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a debit card from the area of West Fifth Street Tuesday at 11:43 p.m.

Herbert Murphy, 51, of Millington Way, was arrested for domestic violence Wednesday at 11:51 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the 18000 block of Collins Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2017 Honda Pilot that struck a deer Wednesday at 5:41 a.m.

A deputy was sent to the area of Northwest Parkway and Bear Swamp Road to investigate an animal neglect complaint involving several goats Wednesday at 11:45 a.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Route 739 and Johnson Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2017 Honda Pilot that was struck from behind by a 2005 GMC Envoy Wednesday at 4:37 p.m. The driver of the GMC, Garrett T. Wood, 24, of Marion, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 10000 block of Route 736 for a domestic dispute between a daughter and her parents Wednesday at 7:48 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments