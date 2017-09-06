According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A set of Ohio license plates was recovered by the Marysville Police Friday at 2:47 p.m.

A case of domestic violence was reported Friday at 8:40 p.m.

A resident of Collins Road reported an unauthorized use of a credit card Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Gregory Combs, 37, of 142 1st St., was cited for driving under suspension Saturday at 10:15 p.m.

Kevin Hicks, 28, of Wisconsin, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Sunday at 5:13 a.m.

A resident of Southwood Dr. reported a theft of a motor vehicle Sunday at 10:42 a.m.

Douglas Mercer, 47, of Raymond, and Steven Mercer, 22, of Raymond, were arrested for theft from a business on Coleman’s Crossing Sunday at 11:12 a.m.

A wallet was recovered by the Marysville Police at a rest area on U.S. 33 Sunday at 11:32 a.m.

Isidro Martinez, 34, of 732 E. Fourth St., was cited for disorderly conduct Sunday at 1:20 p.m.

A resident of North Maple Street reported a robbery Sunday at 5:42 p.m.

A resident of Raymond Rd. reported an assault Sunday at 11:23 p.m.

A resident of Poplar St. was transported to Memorial Hospital after making a threat of self harm Monday at 8:25 a.m.

Jesse Harris, 21, of Chillicothe, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia Monday at 12:09 p.m.

The Marysville Police’s K-9 Unit assisted the Union County Sheriff on a traffic stop Monday at 12:45 p.m.

Heather McCroskey, 25, of 50 Poplar St., was arrested for assault Monday at 1:39 p.m.

A West Seventh Street juvenile was reported missing Monday at 2:11 p.m. The youth was found unharmed.

A report of identity theft was made by a resident of Wolford Maskill Road Monday at 2:28 p.m.

The death of a resident of North Cherry Street was investigated by the Marysville Police Tuesday at 6:41 a.m. The resident died by natural causes.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A theft of a 2017 landscape trailer at a business on Corporate Boulevard was reported and investigated Tuesday at 7:21 a.m.

Andrea L. Maczuga, 35, of Sandusky, turned herself in for an outstanding arrest warrant and was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail Tuesday at 8:16 a.m.

A World War I artillery round was found and destroyed by a deputy, the Columbus Bomb Squad and Liberty Township Fire Department after being reported by a resident at Martin Welch Road Tuesday at 9:28 a.m.

A 2006 Ford truck’s windshield was reported as damaged at Route 739 and Taylor Road Tuesday at 9:57 a.m.

Axl X. Garee, 19, of Marion, was transported from Marion General Hospital to Tri-County Regional Jail for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.

A deputy and the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a threat of suicide at U.S. 42 Tuesday at 3:53 p.m.

Niki M. Barlow, 32, of Marion, was transported by a deputy and the Ohio State Highway Patrol from the Marion County line to Tri-County Regional Jail Tuesday at 4:51 p.m.

Marcie D. Mulholland, 24, of Milford Center, was arrested for domestic violence at a residence at West Center Street in Milford Center Tuesday at 7:09 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments